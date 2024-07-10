When: Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Outside building 172 1700 East 38th Street Marion, IN Get directions on Google Maps to Marion VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for a Car and Bike Show at our Marion campus! Pre-registration will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and is requested but not required.

Food truck, music, benefits information booths, and toxic exposure screenings will be available during the event. Trophies will be awarded for Veteran’s choice and people's choice. All makes and models welcome – vintage, new and everything in-between. Trophies to be awarded to cars and bikes. Registration is free to participants and open to the public.

Please RSVP by calling our CDCE office at (765) 677-3114 or 1-800-360-8387 extension 73114.

