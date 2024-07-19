Vet Fest Resource Fair - Mishawaka

Vet Fest Resource Fair

When: Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1540 Trinity Place Mishawaka, IN Get directions on Google Maps to Jackie Walorski VA Clinic Cost: Free





VA Northern Indiana will host a Vet Fest Resource Fair at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic to share information about benefits and services on August 16, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

We will also celebrate our clinic’s namesake, Jackie Walorski’s, birthday with a short ceremony and cake at 10:00 a.m.

Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about:

VA Healthcare Enrollment

Toxic Exposure Screenings

Veterans Benefits Administration

Indiana Department Veterans Affairs

Honor Flight of Northeastern Indiana

Blue Star Moms

Mrs. Oats

Cultivate Food Rescue

Walorski Family Foundation

