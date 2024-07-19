Skip to Content

Vet Fest Resource Fair - Mishawaka

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, Vet Fest Resource Fair.

Vet Fest Resource Fair

When:

Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

1540 Trinity Place

Mishawaka, IN

Cost:

Free

VA Northern Indiana will host a Vet Fest Resource Fair at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic to share information about benefits and services on August 16, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

We will also celebrate our clinic’s namesake, Jackie Walorski’s, birthday with a short ceremony and cake at 10:00 a.m.

Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about:

  • VA Healthcare Enrollment
  • Toxic Exposure Screenings
  • Veterans Benefits Administration
  • Indiana Department Veterans Affairs
  • Honor Flight of Northeastern Indiana
  • Blue Star Moms
  • Mrs. Oats
  • Cultivate Food Rescue
  • Walorski Family Foundation

 

