Vet Fest Resource Fair - Mishawaka
Vet Fest Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
1540 Trinity Place
Mishawaka, IN
Cost:
Free
VA Northern Indiana will host a Vet Fest Resource Fair at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic to share information about benefits and services on August 16, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
We will also celebrate our clinic’s namesake, Jackie Walorski’s, birthday with a short ceremony and cake at 10:00 a.m.
Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about:
- VA Healthcare Enrollment
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Indiana Department Veterans Affairs
- Honor Flight of Northeastern Indiana
- Blue Star Moms
- Mrs. Oats
- Cultivate Food Rescue
- Walorski Family Foundation