Veteran Suicide Prevention Walk - Mishawaka

Veteran Suicide Prevention Walk

When: Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: 1540 Trinity Place Mishawaka, IN Cost: Free





VA Northern Indiana will host a Veteran Suicide Prevention Walk on Sept. 4, 1pm-3pm, at our Jackie Walorski VA Clinic. During the event, our Music Therapy Veteran band will perform for attendees along with information tables.

The walk is open to the public to help spread awareness since everyone has a role to play in keeping Veterans safe and healthy.

For questions, please call 765-667-2934.

