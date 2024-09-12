POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Atrium 1700 East 38th Street Marion, IN Cost: Free





In September, we pause for POW/MIA Recognition Day to honor the service and sacrifice of American Veterans whose enduring faith in country, family and comrades-in-arms has imbued them with a rare courage that continues to inspire our nation.

VA Northern Indiana will host a POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony on September 20, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at the Marion campus in the Atrium.

The POW/MIA table will be on display and the significance of the POW/MIA table is called to attention during the ceremony. This is an important part of many military banquets to remind us that the strength of those who fight for our country often times rests in the traditions that are upheld today.

For questions, please contact Shawn Lee at extension 765-251-1644.

