Jackie Walorski VA Clinic Listening Session Postponed to February 20

PRESS RELEASE

January 24, 2025

Mishawaka , IN — The Veteran Listening Session at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, previously scheduled for Mon., Jan. 27, has been rescheduled for Thurs., Feb. 20.

Ft. WAYNE, IND. – The Veteran Listening Session at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, previously scheduled for Mon., Jan. 27, has been rescheduled for Thurs., Feb. 20. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. However, we encourage attendance at the rescheduled event. Veterans in the Mishawaka area are now invited to attend this Veteran Listening Session with Medical Center Director Jon Beidelschies, and other VA Northern Indiana Health Care System senior leadership, during an in-person event 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, 1540 Trinity Place in Mishawaka, Ind.

What: Veteran Listening Session

Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

1540 Trinity Place

Mishawaka, Ind.