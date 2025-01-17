Marion VA Campus Recognized as Tops in the Nation

PRESS RELEASE

January 17, 2025

Marion , IN — Environmental management service is the first line of defense for VA Northern Indiana Health Care System patients and staff, keeping facilities functioning and in working order.

FORT WAYNE, IND. -- Becker's Hospital Review recently recognized VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (Marion Campus) as one of the 350 cleanest hospitals in the United States with a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 5-star rating.

CMS's patient survey database listed hospital ratings based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys. This is a national, standardized survey of hospital patients about their experience during a recent inpatient hospital stay. The surveys were completed between October 2022 and September 2023.

“This is news we are very excited to share as our team members are hard workers,” said EMS Chief Teresa Calhoun. “We say this every time we are together, ‘our hospital does look great.’ Our team works very hard to ensure that all our facilities provide the best environment for our Veterans to receive the health care they deserve.”

Environmental management service is a diverse team of professionals with a broad range of talents and skills working to ensure the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is a safe, clean environment for Veterans and staff at all times. EMS is the first line of defense for VANIHCS patients and staff, keeping facilities functioning and in working order.

“We are very proud of our EMS team, not only for their recent recognition, but their dedication and devotion to duty. Their contributions make the VANIHCS not only a great place to work, but also ensure Veterans have a safe and pleasurable environment when they come for their care,” said VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelschies.