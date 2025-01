VA to Host Listening Session at Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

January 17, 2025

Mishawaka , IN — Veterans in the Mishawaka area are invited to attend a Veteran Listening Session.

Ft. WAYNE, IND. – Veterans in the Mishawaka area are invited to attend a Veteran Listening Session with Medical Center Director Jon Beidelschies, and other VA Northern Indiana Health Care System senior leadership, during an in-person event 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, 1540 Trinity Place in Mishawaka, Ind. Veteran Listening Session | VA Northern Indiana health care | Veterans Affairs

What: Veteran Listening Session

Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Jackie Walorsji VA Clinic

1540 Trinity Place

Mishawaka, Ind.