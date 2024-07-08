Creative Arts Festival
When:
Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Healthwing - by north entrance
921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK
Cost:
Free
Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Recreational Therapy is hosting the annual Creative Arts Festival from 1pm to 4pm on September 6, 2024.
Participants can drop off their art on August 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 30th from 1pm to 4pm in the Health wing on North side of OKC VA Medical Center.
DEADLINE TO ENTER IS AUGUST 30th.
Contact Rebecca McCoy 405-426-6832 or April Reynolds 405-456-3813 for more information or how to register.