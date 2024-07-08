When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Where: Healthwing - by north entrance 921 Northeast 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK Get directions on Google Maps to Oklahoma City VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Recreational Therapy is hosting the annual Creative Arts Festival from 1pm to 4pm on September 6, 2024.

Participants can drop off their art on August 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 30th from 1pm to 4pm in the Health wing on North side of OKC VA Medical Center.

DEADLINE TO ENTER IS AUGUST 30th.

Contact Rebecca McCoy 405-426-6832 or April Reynolds 405-456-3813 for more information or how to register.

