Skip to Content

2024 OKC – MS VAHCS S.A.V.E. Our Heroes Ride

KICKSTANDS UP! 2024 OKC – MUS VAHCS S.A.V.E. Our Heroes Ride

When:

Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 8:29 am – 9:29 am CT

Where:

921 Northeast 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK

Cost:

Free

2024 OKC – MUS  VAHCS

S.A.V.E.  OUR HEROES RIDE
(S – Signs and symptoms, A– Ask “are  you thinking of killing yourself today ?,  V – Validate feelings, E – Encourage  treatment)

September 21 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

Ride starts at the OKC VA Hospital, 921 NE 13th St.
Ends at the Ft. Gibson National Cem0etery,
1423 Cemetery Rd., Fort Gibson, OK.

For More Information, call (405)456-5138.

Other VA events

Last updated: