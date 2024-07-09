2024 OKC – MS VAHCS S.A.V.E. Our Heroes Ride
When:
Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 8:29 am – 9:29 am CT
Where:
921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK
Cost:
Free
(S – Signs and symptoms, A– Ask “are you thinking of killing yourself today ?, V – Validate feelings, E – Encourage treatment)
September 21 2024 at 8:30 a.m.
Ride starts at the OKC VA Hospital, 921 NE 13th St.
Ends at the Ft. Gibson National Cem0etery,
1423 Cemetery Rd., Fort Gibson, OK.
For More Information, call (405)456-5138.