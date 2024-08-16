Sooner Stand Down 2024 When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 6:30 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Homeless Alliance 1724 NW 4th Street Oklahoma City, OK Cost: Free





If you are a homeless Veteran in need, please consider attending this program. Immediate housing options are available the day of the Stand Down. Please contact Christine Cleary for more information. Other opportunities and assistance are being offered by Veterans Organizations, Federal, State and Local Agencies, Churches, and Volunteers.

For More Information:

Christine Cleary christine.cleary@va.gov 405-250-7344

Services offered:

• VA Registration

• VBA

• VSO’s

• Housing

• Employment Assistance

• Haircuts/Styling

• Healthcare

• Women’s Care

• Dental Care

• Drug & Alcohol

Treatment Information

• Vocational Rehabilitation Services

• Chaplain Services

• Mental Health & Recovery Services

• Legal Assistance

• SNAP Benefits

• Native American Services

• Breakfast and Lunch

• Non-Perishable Food Items

• Personal Care Items

• Reading Glasses

