Military Basket Ball Association Suicide Awareness Game When: Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT Where: Oklahoma City University, Henry J. Freede Wellness Center 2501 N Blackwelder Ave Oklahoma City, OK Cost: Free





WHAT: OKC VA partners with the MBA to raise awareness for suicide prevention and provide VA resources

WHEN: September 14, 2024 (games begin at 6pm)

WHERE: Oklahoma City University, Henry J. Freede Wellness Center, 2501 N. Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

WHO: Veterans, non-Veterans, Families, sports fans and media are invited to attend.

The Military Basketball Association (MBA) announced that they are coming to the Oklahoma City University, Henry J. Freede Wellness Center, and will host the 2024 MBA All-Star Games on September 14, 2024, games starting at 6pm. Entry is free of charge and everyone is welcome to attend. Veterans in attendance will have a special treat because starting at 4pm the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs staff will bring resources to help Veterans with enrollment and eligibility, get toxic exposure screening, file VA claims and much more. Veterans can access VA resource starting at 4pm to be first in line to take care of VA business before the start of the official MBA games toss, starting at 6pm.

