VA Oklahoma City hosts 2024 Mental Health Summit, When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Oklahoma National Guard Training Center 4000 Thunderbird St. Norman, OK Cost: Free





The VA Oklahoma City Health Care System is hosting the 2024 Mental Health Summit at the Oklahoma National Guard Training Center on Thursday, September 12th from 8:30am-4:00pm. This year’s event theme is focused on fostering wellness and community for Veterans and their families.

The Mental Health Summit will have keynote speakers, breakout sessions, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatments, Caregiver Support experts, interpersonal violence information and a discussion about military culture.

