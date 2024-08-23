OKC VA hosts Ponca City PACT Act Community Engagement, Oct. 24 When: Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: City Central, Main Entrance-South Side 400 E. Central Ave Ponca City, OK Cost: Free





The OKC VA is letting all Veterans in the Ponca City community know that at this event the VA will bring the resources they need including Eligibility and Enrollment, VA ID Cards, Toxic Exposure Screening and Veteran Service Officers to file help Veterans file VA Claims.



If you are a Veteran, or Veteran widow, come to the City Central Main Entrance-South Side, located at 400 E. Central Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601 on Thursday, October 24th from 2pm-6pm to discuss your VA healthcare needs, answer questions and file for VA benefits.

