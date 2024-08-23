Join the VA OKC Suicide Prevention Team for “Out of the Darkness” walk When: Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark 2 South Mickey Mantle Dr Oklahoma City, OK Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System Suicide Prevention Team is hosting the 2024 “Out of the Darkness” walk around scenic downtown Oklahoma City to help raise awareness for suicide prevention, fight against Veteran suicide and shed some light on VA programs to help support Veterans.

This year’s theme focuses on what you can do to help support Veterans. “Suicide Prevention Starts With Everyday Heroes Like You” will be displayed because every person can help show their support by standing up and fighting against suicide—let people know that you truly care.

Event details are Saturday, September 7th, walk starts at 10am at the OKC Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark located at 2 South Mickey Mantle Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73104. The walk is family and pet-friendly and if you are unable to walk, you can always cheer on the walkers as they complete the route. For more information, please contact Alisha Fry at alisha.fry@va.gov or Leslie Franklin at Leslie.franklin@va.gov.

Registration and participation link: Oklahoma City Walk - Registration Start (afsp.org)

