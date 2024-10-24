Lawton IHS and OTGR Community Outreach event LAWTON IHS AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS WILL BE HOSTING A PACT ACT: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event in your Hometown. When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Comanche Tribal Complex Watchataker Hall 584 NW Bingo Rd. Lawton, OK Cost: Free





During the event you can

Speak with representatives

Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions

File your claim

Get same day decisions when you share complete information

Receive VHA Toxic Health Screens Possible Widows benefits

If you have served in the military and have questions regarding your eligibility, we encourage you to visit us.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 9:00am-4:00pm Comanche Tribal Complex Watchataker Hall 584 NW Bingo Rd.

Lawton, OK

