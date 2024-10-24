Lawton IHS and OTGR Community Outreach event
LAWTON IHS AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS WILL BE HOSTING A PACT ACT: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event in your Hometown.
When:
Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Comanche Tribal Complex Watchataker Hall
584 NW Bingo Rd.
Lawton, OK
Cost:
Free
During the event you can
Speak with representatives
Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions
File your claim
Get same day decisions when you share complete information
Receive VHA Toxic Health Screens Possible Widows benefits
If you have served in the military and have questions regarding your eligibility, we encourage you to visit us.
