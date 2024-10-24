Skip to Content

Lawton IHS and OTGR Community Outreach event

IHS OTGR Community Outreach Event

LAWTON IHS AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS WILL BE HOSTING A PACT ACT: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event in your Hometown.

When:

Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Comanche Tribal Complex Watchataker Hall

584 NW Bingo Rd.

Lawton, OK

Cost:

Free

LAWTON IHS AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS WILL BE HOSTING A PACT ACT: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event in your Hometown. 

 

During the event you can 

Speak with representatives 
Get answers to VA Benefits and Claims questions 
File your claim 
Get same day decisions when you share complete information 
Receive VHA Toxic Health Screens Possible Widows benefits 

 

If you have served in the military and have questions regarding your eligibility, we encourage you to visit us.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 9:00am-4:00pm Comanche Tribal Complex Watchataker Hall 584 NW Bingo Rd.
Lawton, OK

 

Other VA events

Last updated: