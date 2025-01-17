OKC VA Travel Claims Assistance Making Rounds to Rural VA Clinics.

PRESS RELEASE

January 17, 2025

Oklahoma City , OK — In the upcoming weeks, Veterans will have access to Travel Claims assistance at select VA Outpatient Clinics as a Travel Claims representative will be making rounds to some of the rural clinics in Oklahoma.

Starting January 21st at the Shawnee VA Outpatient Clinic, a representative will be at the clinic to assist Veterans with travel claims and answer questions. The Travel Claims representative will be able to assist Veterans with filing travel claims, utilizing the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS), and answer any travel related questions (i.e. eligibility, coordination of transportation, travel reimbursement, etc.)

The representative is scheduled to be at the following clinics on the following dates:

Shawnee VA Clinic: January 21, 2025 from 8am to 4:30pm.

Enid VA Clinic: January 22, 2025 from 8am to 4:30pm.

Ada VA Clinic: January 23, 2025 from 8am to 3:30pm.

North OKC VA Clinic: January 24, 2025 from 8am to 4:30pm.

Stillwater VA Clinic: January 29, 2025 from 8am to 4:30pm.

“The Veterans Transportation Program has implemented CBOC rounding in an effort to assist veterans at CBOC locations where we unfortunately do not have a permanent transportation assistant, especially in our rural communities,” said TaKeshia Hunter, Supervisor Mobility Transportation Specialist at the OKC VA Healthcare System. “Our goal is to visit each CBOC at least 1-2 times per month and to be able to provide assistance to all Veterans within the Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System.”

OKC VA HCS wants to encourage to file all travel claims through the online Benefits Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) for their travel claims to be process in a timely manner.

“We encourage Veterans to file all travel claims through the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS), as payment is typically received within 21 days when filed electronically while paper filing is generally paid within sixty days. Transportation Assistants can assist with BTSSS both in-person and over the telephone by calling Beneficiary Travel 405-456-5520 or Veterans Transportation Services 405-456-5401” said Hunter.

February visits to the rural VA clinics are already scheduled.

Veterans should follow the OKC VA Healthcare System social media pages for updates on where and when those future visits will be and for operational updates about the medical center and the outpatient clinics.