News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Oklahoma City-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Oklahoma City health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 405-456-1000.

August 09, 2024 In two years of the PACT Act, VA has delivered benefits and health care to thousands of toxic-exposed Oklahoma Veterans and their survivors

August 09, 2024 VA Health Chat App is a powerful tool for Veterans, to connect with VA through text messages on their smartphone, tablet or computer.

July 31, 2024 Veterans experiencing homelessness are encouraged to attend the Sooner Stand Down at the Homeless Alliance’s WestTown Homeless Resource Campus, 1724 NW 4th St., Oklahoma City, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

July 23, 2024 Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will introduce a revolutionary new Eligibility and Enrollment channel in the VA Health Chat App on August 1, 2024.

July 22, 2024 Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKCVAHCS) is proud to announce the third annual S.A.V.E. Our Heroes Ride. This event is dedicated to raising awareness about Veteran suicide prevention and providing support for those struggling with suicide, addiction and mental health issues.

June 05, 2024 OKC VA hosts 2nd Annual Wellness for Women Veterans and Families Conference, June 12-13, 2024 from 10:00am - 5:00pm.

June 04, 2024 Oklahoma veterans rank trust in Oklahoma City VA Health Care System at 91%.

May 28, 2024 The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System is having a partial reopening of the North OKC VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

May 21, 2024 From these PACT Act-related claims, VA has delivered more than $91,245,300.86 in earned benefits to Oklahoma Veterans and survivors