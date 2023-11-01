News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Oklahoma City-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Oklahoma City health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 405-456-1000.

August 04, 2023 CLINTON — The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System reminds Veterans and surviving spouses that the 9 August deadline for PACT Act and Toxic Exposure Screening is quickly approaching.

July 17, 2023 CONCHO, OK. — OKC Veteran Affairs Healthcare System recently brought Veteran healthcare resources to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal lands in partnership with Muskogee Veteran Benefits office, Indian Health Services, and many other organizations. Held at the Recreation, Exercise, and Sports for the Elder and Children of our Tribes (R.E.Sp.E.C.T.) Gymnasium in Concho, Oklahoma; the OKC VAHCS has been road

July 14, 2023 OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (OKC VA HCS) is having a career fair on Wednesday, July 26, from 2pm-7pm. The VA is actively hiring for open positions at the OKC VA facility and outpatient clinics in Norman, Tinker, Shawnee and many other locations.

June 14, 2023 The Outpatient Pain Rehabilitation Program (OPRP) at the OKC VA Healthcare System held a summer camp for alumni of the pain program. The summer camp reinforced the foundational skills the Veterans learned during the initial 8-week program to cope with their chronic pain.

May 23, 2023 The OKC VA Health Care system held their 5th annual Baby Shower recently for Veterans who recently had or were expecting a baby. Cars lined up in the facility parking lot to attend the drive through baby shower.

April 20, 2023 The Shawnee VA Outpatient clinic will be closed due to damage from the tornado that struck Shawnee, OK, on April 19th.

March 24, 2023 OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans registered with the Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System may be eligible to receive a free tablet with 1-year of wireless service from Moolah Wireless to bridge the digital divide among Veterans starting April 19th.

March 08, 2023 OKLAHOMA CITY — In 1943, James (Jim) Harvard London graduated Rocky Oklahoma High School and at 18 years old, traveled to Fort Sill to raise his right hand, enlist in the U.S. Army as an Infantryman and head off to war. London, a native Oklahoman, was a young kid when he joined the Army and as he so proudly stated,

February 14, 2023 When Dr. Kyle Filby noticed a cost saving difference in dosage bottles for eye drop medication, he informed his supervisors the initial estimate for this procedural change will save the VA an estimated $3.5 million—earning him recognition as a National High Reliability Organization (HRO) HeRO.