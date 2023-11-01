News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Oklahoma City-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Oklahoma City health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 405-456-1000.

January 31, 2023 During 2022, the Department of Veterans Affairs permanently housed 40,401 homeless Veterans, providing them with the safe, stable homes that they deserve. This exceeded the department’s goal to house 38,000 Veterans in 2022 by 6.3%.

September 27, 2022 The Oklahoma City Veteran Affairs Health Care System Chaplain Services held their first S.A.V.E. Our Heroes motorcycle ride from the OKC VA Medical Center to the Fort Gibson National Cemetery on Saturday.

September 28, 2021 Flu vaccines are now available at no cost to eligible Veterans. The Oklahoma City VA Medical Center will also begin offering drive-through flu shot clinics next week. This will allow Veterans to avoid crowded waiting rooms and get their shots in the comfort of their own cars.

September 27, 2021 Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKCVAHCS) will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization to certain people, based on CDC recommendations.