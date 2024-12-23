Veterans Be Prepared, Parking Lot Entrance Change at OKC VA Medical Center.

PRESS RELEASE

December 23, 2024

Oklahoma City , OK — The OKC VA Medical Center wants to inform all Veterans that the North Driveway Entrance to the Parking lot on NE 16th Street will be closed December 27th due to preparations for the new parking garage construction project.

This North Driveway is the main driveway at the facility with the guard shack and lined with flags. Veterans are being asked to prepare for traffic congestion as traffic into the parking lot is redirected to a temporary entrance on McMechan Parkway.

During this closure, we are asking Veterans and guests to use a temporary entrance on McMechan Parkway. Signage will be posted along NE16th street and McMechan Parkway directing Veterans to the temporary entrance. Veterans may also enter through the parking garage south entrance on NE 13th Street and can park in the parking garage on the east side of the building.

This closure of the driveway is in preparation for the new parking garage project that will replace the solar panel covered parking area on the North side of the medical facility. The new parking garage will be 2 levels and provide 288 parking spots for Veterans. The parking garage project began in October 2024 with staging of equipment in the Northwest parking lot and should be finished in March 2026.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to improve our medical center for our Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

