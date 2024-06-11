The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in the canteen, on the first floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, located in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla.

When: Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: 13800 Veterans Way Orlando, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Orlando VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Attendees can park in either the east or west parking garages or in any surface lot.

Outreach services will begin promptly at 2:30 p.m. and will continue to be provided throughout the duration of the event. Services available will include VA health care enrollment and eligibility, VA benefits and claims assistance, Florida Department of Veterans Affairs information, patient advocate services and more!



Guest speakers will include OVAHCS CEO, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke, VBA Regional Office Director, Ms. Julianna Boor, and a member of congress (TBA). The town hall will provide updates on the OVAHCS, the PACT Act, and offer an opportunity for Veterans and their families to ask questions about VA programs and services.



Space is limited. A reservation to attend the Veterans town hall is requested. Reserve your seat by registering HERE.