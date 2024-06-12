OVAHCS to Host Summer VetFest PACT Act Event at UCF The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Summer VetFest/PACT Act event on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. When: Tue. Jul 2, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET Where: Pegasus Ballroom, Student Union Building, University of Central Florida 12715 Pegasus Drive Orlando, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Pegasus Ballroom, Student Union Building, University of Central Florida Cost: Free





The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Summer VetFest/PACT Act event on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Pegasus Ballroom, in the University of Central Florida’s (UCF) Student Union Building, located at: 12715 Pegasus Drive, Orlando Fl, 32816. Parking will be made available in parking garage H. VA shuttles will be available onsite to chauffer guests to and from the parking garage. Public bus transportation thru Lynx will also be made available for free to any Veteran traveling to or from the event (riders must present the event flyer to be eligible for free transportation to and from the event).



For planning purposes, event organizers kindly request your RSVP here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVX977L.

Veterans Benefit Claims Assistance, Eligibility and Enrollment Services, toxic exposure screenings, outreach tables with free giveaways and more will be available to all who attend.



The event is open to media. Media representatives interested in attending are encouraged to contact Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer, Orlando VA Healthcare System at 407-840-6967 or email: vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov.

The PACT Act Summer VetFest is just one component of the VA’s nationwide PACT Act Veteran outreach campaign, which is the largest coordinated outreach campaign in VA history.