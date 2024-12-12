New Urgent Care Clinic Opens at Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

December 12, 2024

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce the opening of a new Urgent Care Clinic at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, providing timely and convenient care for Veterans in need of same-day medical attention.

The new clinic will operate Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering services to address non-life-threatening medical conditions, such as minor cuts, burns, wounds, infections, irritations, cold or flu symptoms, and other non-life threatening but urgent needs.



“The addition of this urgent care clinic ensures that Veterans have access to quality, immediate care when they need it most,” said Dr. Lisa Zacher, Chief of Staff, Orlando VA Healthcare System. “We are committed to meeting the healthcare needs of our Veteran community, and this clinic is a vital step in improving access to care.”



Located within the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, the urgent care facility is staffed with skilled healthcare professionals who are dedicated to providing personalized and efficient care. This expansion reflects the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and ensuring Veterans receive the attention they deserve in a timely manner.



For more information about the new urgent care clinic or the services available at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, please visit: Lake Baldwin VA Clinic | VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs.