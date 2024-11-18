Orlando VA Healthcare System Encourages Veterans to Make a Fresh Start for the Great American Smoke Out Thursday, November 21, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

November 18, 2024

Orlando , FL — Orlando, Fla. —The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is joining forces with Veterans for the Great American Smoke Out (GASO) on Thursday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is a wonderful opportunity for Veterans who are ready to make meaningful changes to their tobacco use, whether it’s to quit, cut down, or simply gain better control. The GASO message is simple yet powerful: “Practice is Perfect.”

During GASO, Veterans will find outreach tables set up across all OVAHCS locations, providing information, resources, and guidance tailored to help each Veteran along their unique journey to wellness.

For many, the idea of stopping tobacco use can feel daunting, but each try brings Veterans closer to success. At OVAHCS we’re here to stand with Veterans as they practice and take the steps needed towards lasting health.

“Quitting tobacco is often a journey that requires multiple attempts before reaching permanent freedom,” said Dr. Lisa Zacher, Chief of Staff, OVAHCS. “We believe that every attempt is progress, and every step, whether big or small, is part of the path to success.”

Visit any OVAHCS site of care for support on November 21 to learn more about personalized resources and take an empowering step toward a healthier future.

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling 407-840-6967.

To learn about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

###

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida.

The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares