Orlando VA Healthcare System’s Dr. Hannah Lewis Receives Prestigious Jay M. Cooper Signature Award

PRESS RELEASE

January 10, 2025

Orlando , FL — Dr. Hannah Lewis of the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) has been honored with the distinguished Jay M. Cooper Signature Award for her innovative research and contributions to minimally invasive gynecology.

Her award-winning abstract and video presentation, titled “Hidden in Plain Sight: Recognizing Post-Surgical Anterior Abdominal Wall Neuralgias,” were recognized at the AAGL Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecology, an international forum dedicated to advancing women’s healthcare.

The study focused on educating gynecologic surgeons about recognizing and diagnosing post-operative iliohypogastric and ilioinguinal neuralgias. An educational video created for this project highlighted the prevalence of post-surgical neuralgias, types of pain, and relevant anterior abdominal wall nerve anatomy. Through a clinical scenario, the video illustrated how to gather a comprehensive patient history, perform a focused physical exam, and conduct diagnostic and therapeutic nerve blocks, either in-office or in the operating room.

“Post-surgical abdominopelvic neuralgias are a prevalent yet underdiagnosed condition that can lead to persistent pain,” said Dr. Lewis.

Dr. Lewis explains further, “Treatment often requires a multimodal approach, including nonpharmacologic options, pharmacotherapy, and interventional procedures. This video provides step-by-step guidance to help surgeons better recognize and treat these commonly missed neuralgias.”

This prestigious award, established in 2004 in honor of the 26th President of the AAGL, Dr. Jay M. Cooper, celebrates excellence in minimally invasive gynecologic research and surgical education. It is presented annually to a current or recently graduated FMIGS (Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery) fellow whose work exemplifies innovation and impact in the field.

Dr. Lewis expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “This award is a testament to the importance of identifying conditions that may otherwise go unnoticed, like anterior abdominal wall neuralgias, and ensuring we provide compassionate and comprehensive care to our patients. I am honored to be recognized in memory of Dr. Jay M. Cooper, whose legacy continues to inspire excellence in women’s healthcare.”

Leaders at the Orlando VA praised Dr. Lewis’s accomplishment and its reflection of the system’s commitment to innovation and exceptional care.

“Dr. Lewis’s work is a shining example of the dedication and ingenuity we strive for at the Orlando VA,” stated Dr. Chensi Ouyang, Chief of Gynecology.

Dr. Ouyang emphasizes, “Dr. Lewis’s research underscores the importance of advancing knowledge to enhance care for our patients, particularly women Veterans, who deserve the very best in medical innovation and support.”

Dr. Jessica Feranec, Chief of Surgery, added, “This award not only honors Dr. Lewis’s hard work but also brings attention to a critical area of women’s health that has often been overlooked. It is a proud moment for our team and women’s healthcare as a whole.”

Dr. Lewis’s work, celebrated with a commemorative plaque at the AAGL Global Congress, continues to set new standards in minimally invasive gynecology, offering hope and improved outcomes for countless women, including Veterans.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov