OVAHCS Announces Annual Tree Lighting Ceremonies

PRESS RELEASE

November 20, 2024

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) proudly invites Veterans, families, and the community to its annual Tree Lighting Ceremonies, hosted by the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE).

These festive events will take place at multiple campuses to bring holiday cheer to Veterans and their loved ones.

Event Details:

Lake Nona Campus:

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Highlights: Enjoy performances from Voices of Trilogy, Opera Orlando, and the Anne Kaye Academy of Dance. Resource tables will provide valuable information, and attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and pastries.

Viera Campus:

Thursday, December 5, 2024

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Highlights: Enjoy performances by the Viera Woman’s Club Singers and Bell Ringers. Veteran service organizations and community partners will spread holiday cheer and offer refreshments. Additionally, the Whole Health resource table will provide essential information to enhance your health and well-being.

Daytona Beach Campus:

Friday, December 6, 2024

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Highlights: Enjoy performances by the Daytona Christmas Caroling Group, as veteran service organizations and community partners spread holiday cheer and offer refreshments. Capture the moment with pictures alongside Santa Claus amidst the festive decorations.

Lake Baldwin Campus:

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Highlights: Enjoy performances by the Daughters of the American Revolution Choir, indulge in cookies and refreshments provided by the VFW, and look forward to a special appearance by the Grinch.

The OVAHCS invites all community members to join in these joyous celebrations as we honor those who have served.

For more information, contact the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement at 407-631-0135 or visit Volunteer Or Donate | VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

About the Orlando VA Healthcare System: Established in 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System is one of the leading healthcare systems serving more than 142,000 Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. offering health care services at 11 locations serving east central Florida. Recently recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the healthcare system received 5 out of 5 stars in overall hospital quality. The healthcare system has also been given 5-star recognition for patient experience by Becker’s Hospital Review and was awarded the 2024 Patient Safety Program of Excellence designation from the Veterans Health Administration’s National Center for Patient Safety.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs