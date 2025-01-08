Renowned Pianist and Composer Eric Genuis to Perform at Orlando VA Medical Center on Jan.31

PRESS RELEASE

January 8, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System is excited to host internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, and inspirational speaker Eric Genuis for a special performance on Friday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. in the 4th Floor Auditorium at the Lake Nona campus.

Seats are limited and a reservation to attend is requested for proper planning purposes. Reserve your seats, here.

Genuis, known for his electrifying live performances and deeply moving compositions, captivates audiences around the globe, performing nearly 100 concerts annually in venues as varied as prisons, hospitals, rehab centers, nursing homes, and inner-city schools.

Joining him on stage will be a talented ensemble of violinists, cellists, and vocalists, delivering an immersive and unforgettable musical experience. With a mix of poignant storytelling, engaging humor, and interactive elements, Genuis’s concerts are designed to connect with audiences on an emotional level, offering moments of joy, reflection, and inspiration.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our Veterans, staff, and community to experience the healing power of music,” said Timothy J. Cooke, Director/CEO, Orlando VA Healthcare System.

“Eric Genuis’s ability to inspire through his artistry aligns perfectly with our mission of providing whole-health care and fostering connections that uplift and heal.”

This free event is open to veterans, their families, staff, and the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is limited.

About Eric Genuis

Eric Genuis is a pianist, composer, and motivational speaker whose performances transcend traditional concert experiences. Whether playing for intimate groups or sold-out theaters, Genuis is celebrated for his ability to touch hearts through music. With over two decades of global touring, his mission remains the same: to use music to inspire hope, connection, and transformation. More information here: Eric Genuis - Composer. Musician. Pianist. Instructor.

