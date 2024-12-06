VA Modernizes Online Sign-In Experience for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

December 6, 2024

Orlando , FL — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is transitioning to a more modern and secure sign-in process for its online services, ensuring the protection of Veterans’ identities and benefits.

Starting in 2025, Veterans will need to use either a Login.gov or ID.me account to access VA websites and mobile apps, including My HealtheVet, VA.gov, and Connected Health Apps.

To assist Veterans with this transition, the Connect Care team at the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host two in-person events to provide hands-on support:

Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Lake Nona VA Medical Center - Crescent Room

Additionally, resources will be available in the hallway near the canteen for Veterans who need guidance or materials.

These events will help Veterans set up their Login.gov or ID.me accounts, verify their identities, and prepare for the upcoming changes. Get ahead of the curve-change over now to be prepared.

Key Dates to Remember:

January 31, 2025 : The option to sign in with a My HealtheVet user ID and password will be removed.

: The option to sign in with a My HealtheVet user ID and password will be removed. September 30, 2025: The option to sign in with a DS Logon username and password will be removed.

After these dates, Veterans will need to use either Login.gov or ID.me to access all VA websites and apps.

Why This Matters to You:

The new sign-in process offers enhanced security while simplifying access to VA services. Veterans can continue using My HealtheVet, but they will need to log in through Login.gov or ID.me.

What You Can Do:

Create Your Login.gov or ID.me Account Today : We encourage you to set up your account early and familiarize yourself with the new sign-in process before the change takes effect.

: We encourage you to set up your account early and familiarize yourself with the new sign-in process before the change takes effect. Attend an Event: Visit one of the upcoming events for personalized assistance.

Event Highlights:

Learn How to Create an Account : Step-by-step guidance on setting up a Login.gov or ID.me account.

: Step-by-step guidance on setting up a Login.gov or ID.me account. Identity Verification Support : Understand why identity verification is critical and how to complete it online or in person.

: Understand why identity verification is critical and how to complete it online or in person. What to Bring: Ensure you have the required documents to streamline the process at a VA facility.

For more information about the upcoming changes, visit www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.

###

About the Orlando VA Healthcare System: Established in 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System is one of the leading healthcare systems serving more than 142,000 Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. offering health care services at 11 locations serving east central Florida. Recently recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the healthcare system received 5 out of 5 stars in overall hospital quality. The healthcare system has also been given 5-star recognition for patient experience by Becker’s Hospital Review and was awarded the 2024 Patient Safety Program of Excellence designation from the Veterans Health Administration’s National Center for Patient Safety.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter



MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov