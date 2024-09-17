Fisher House
Orlando VA Fisher House is a "home away from home" for families and caregivers of hospitalized Veterans receiving treatment. Our home was designed to provide 16 suites with all the comfort of one's own home and was donated by the Fisher Family and the Fisher House Foundation.
Orlando VA Healthcare System Fisher House welcomes guests who:
- Have a loved one (Veteran) receiving care at the Orlando VA Healthcare System
- Live 50 miles or more away from the medical facility
- Are able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting.
- Follow all Fisher House Rules and respect fellow guests and Fisher House.
Families seeking Fisher House lodging should contact the Veteran’s social worker or VA provider for a referral. One guest room per Veteran and most rooms can accommodate up to 4-5 guests if needed. Reservations are not accepted. We strive to accommodate all requests for lodging. We recommend checking availability before arriving.
We are located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827
You can reach the Fisher House Manager at
Please speak with Manager or Assistant Manager for any visitors while staying at the Orlando Fisher House; otherwise only the names on the consult are allowed in the home.
House Features
- Living Room with Library
- Dining Room
- Elevator
- Kitchen
- Laundry Room
- Family Room
- Patio Area
- Parking Lot
No Smoking
As of October 1, 2019, smoking is no longer permitted on VA campuses nationwide.
Not Permitted on-premises:
- Drinking Alcohol
- Firearms, knives, or other weapons
- Smoking
- Pets
- Burning candles or incense
- Gambling
- Solicitation
Who should I contact if I’m locked out?
- During Business Hours 8 A.M. - 5 P.M. contact the Fisher House Manager or Assistant Manager at
/9810.
- Outside of Business Hours (open 24 hours) contact the VA Police at
or the Administrative Office of the Day (AOD) at .
How do I check out?
- Check-out is by 11:00 a.m. and will be prearranged with the Fisher House staff.
- Please leave all borrowed items in the room and be sure to take all of your personal belongings with you!
Where can I eat or drink?
- Fisher House guests may help themselves to all items labeled “Fisher House with DATE,” items on the kitchen island, and coffee on the counter.
- Water is the only food/beverage that is permitted in your room.
- All food must be eaten in the dining room.
- Each guest has their own space in the refrigerator and a storage cabinet under the kitchen island for their things.
Activities
Please check bulletin boards around common areas to find out about activities and events happening around the house.
Kitchen Policies
- Please write your room number on your food items.
- Be sure to throw away any unwanted or expired food items.
- Cleaning is everyone’s responsibility. Please be considerate in wiping down counters and pushing in chairs.
- Please be considerate in putting dishes in the dishwasher and emptying the dishwasher.
- Please take trash from room out to dumpster and not place in kitchen receptacles.
Service Animal Policy
- Service animals are allowed as long as they are the service animal of the guest staying at the Fisher House. If the animal displays behavior that is not consistent with being a trained service animal, the guest will be asked to leave immediately.
Laundry room policy
- The laundry room is available for use whenever needed; laundry soap is provided.
- Please use one washer and one dryer at a time.
Available in the Laundry Room
- Iron and Ironing board (Please use iron and board in the laundry room)
- Ice machine