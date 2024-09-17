Orlando VA Healthcare System Fisher House welcomes guests who:

Have a loved one (Veteran) receiving care at the Orlando VA Healthcare System

Live 50 miles or more away from the medical facility

Are able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting.

Follow all Fisher House Rules and respect fellow guests and Fisher House.

Families seeking Fisher House lodging should contact the Veteran’s social worker or VA provider for a referral. One guest room per Veteran and most rooms can accommodate up to 4-5 guests if needed. Reservations are not accepted. We strive to accommodate all requests for lodging. We recommend checking availability before arriving.

We are located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827

You can reach the Fisher House Manager at (0700-1600) and the Assistant Manager at (0800-1630). For evening hours, weekends, or holidays, you can reach the AOD at to inquire about Fisher House availability.

Please speak with Manager or Assistant Manager for any visitors while staying at the Orlando Fisher House; otherwise only the names on the consult are allowed in the home.