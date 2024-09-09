Flu Season

Veterans will be able to receive their flu shot at all Outpatient Clinics.

No-cost flu shots are available at Orlando VA and to Veterans at many locations within the community.

Visit http://www.va.gov/find-locations or call to find a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care. Tell them you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and show your government-issued ID.

When you’re onsite, flu vaccinations are available at—

Lake Nona Hospital: 1st Floor Lobby by the main elevators across from Help Desk, Clinic Side

Monday-Friday, 1000-1500

POC:

Lake Baldwin Clinic: South Entrance / Vaccine Clinic

Monday-Friday, 0900-1400

No Flu Shots 1st Tuesday of each month 1200-1600

POC:

Kissimmee Clinic: Lobby

Monday & Wednesday, 0800-1200

POC:

Deltona Clinic: Back Lobby

Monday & Wednesday, 0800-1200

POC:

Daytona Clinic: Lobby between Green & Red Team

Monday-Friday, 1000-1400

POC:

Westside Pavilion: Appointment Only

Appointment Only

POC:

Tavares: Front Desk

Wednesday & Thursday, 0900-1200 & 1230-1430

POC:

Clermont: Front Desk

Monday-Friday, 0900-1430

POC:

Viera: Front Desk

Monday-Friday 1000-1400

POC:

Palm Bay: Lobby

Monday-Friday, 0800-1200 & 1300-1500

POC: