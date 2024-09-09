Flu Season
Information on the 2024-2025 flu season
Veterans will be able to receive their flu shot at all Outpatient Clinics.
No-cost flu shots are available at Orlando VA and to Veterans at many locations within the community.
When you’re onsite, flu vaccinations are available at—
- Lake Nona Hospital: 1st Floor Lobby by the main elevators across from Help Desk, Clinic Side
Monday-Friday, 1000-1500
- Lake Baldwin Clinic: South Entrance / Vaccine Clinic
Monday-Friday, 0900-1400
No Flu Shots 1st Tuesday of each month 1200-1600
- Kissimmee Clinic: Lobby
Monday & Wednesday, 0800-1200
- Deltona Clinic: Back Lobby
Monday & Wednesday, 0800-1200
- Daytona Clinic: Lobby between Green & Red Team
Monday-Friday, 1000-1400
- Westside Pavilion: Appointment Only

- Tavares: Front Desk
Wednesday & Thursday, 0900-1200 & 1230-1430
- Clermont: Front Desk
Monday-Friday, 0900-1430
- Viera: Front Desk
Monday-Friday 1000-1400
- Palm Bay: Lobby
Monday-Friday, 0800-1200 & 1300-1500
Flu Vaccine FAQs
How does the flu vaccine work?
How long does it take before I am protected?
After you get a flu shot, it takes about two weeks for your body to make enough antibodies to protect you against flu.
Antibodies are proteins produced by your immune system that identify and help remove foreign targets such as viruses and bacteria. The flu shot helps your body build these antibodies to fight flu viruses and prevent you from getting sick.
Can I get the flu from a flu shot?
This is a common misconception. You cannot get the flu from a flu shot because only inactive (dead) flu virus is used to make the flu shot vaccine.
If you get the flu soon after getting a flu shot this could mean:
You were exposed to the flu virus before the flu shot took effect.
- You have a weak immune system or other illness that causes your body to take longer to make antibodies and build immunity.
- Your body fails to make antibodies after getting a flu shot.
- The flu shot vaccine does not match all the flu viruses that are currently spreading.
Is the flu shot safe?
Yes, the flu shot is both safe and effective. Most people have no serious side effects or allergic reaction to it.
Some people may have redness or swelling on their arm where the shot was given. A very small number of people may get minor body aches, a headache, or a low fever that lasts a day or two.
The Health and Medicine Division (formally known as the Institute of Medicine) of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine reviewed more than 1,000 research articles and concluded that few health problems are associated with vaccines. Learn more about these findings.