Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program

Orlando VA Medical Foster Home Program

When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a homelike setting rather than move to a long term care facility. The MFH Program provides an alternative to long-term care at a nursing home. It connects a Veteran who has chronic medical needs and limited social support with an approved VA caregiver. The VA MFH Caregiver opens their home and heart to give individualized hands-on care and support to up to a maximum of three Veterans. Providing individualized attention to meet Veteran specific needs is a hallmark of the VA MFH Program and results in high satisfaction from Veterans and Caregivers alike.