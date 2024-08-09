Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a home setting. MFH is an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Orlando VA Medical Foster Home Program
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a homelike setting rather than move to a long term care facility. The MFH Program provides an alternative to long-term care at a nursing home. It connects a Veteran who has chronic medical needs and limited social support with an approved VA caregiver. The VA MFH Caregiver opens their home and heart to give individualized hands-on care and support to up to a maximum of three Veterans. Providing individualized attention to meet Veteran specific needs is a hallmark of the VA MFH Program and results in high satisfaction from Veterans and Caregivers alike.
Care You'll Receive
All Veterans are enrolled in the VA Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Team, who provide primary care case management in the Medical Foster Home. The care team includes: primary care provider, nurse, social worker, dietician, psychologist, rehab therapist and recreational therapist.
Medical Foster Home Features
- Furnished private room
- 24-hour care plan. Your caregiver lives in the home and provides hands on daily care.
- Medication management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
- Long-term care option, including through hospice care.
- Signed care agreement between caregiver and the Veteran or their legal representative.
- Personalized care
- Maximum of 3 residents per home
- High quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results.
Connect with Medical Foster Home Staff
Lisa Gilmore LCSW
Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Email: Lisa.Gilmore1@va.gov
Laura Merry LCSW
Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Phone:
Email: Laura.Merry@va.gov