Employment Readiness Webinar

SAVE THE DATE! On Tuesday, March 14th, Hope For The Warriors is hosting an Employment Readiness Webinar with special guest Amazon from 12 PM - 1 PM (EST).



Warriors@Amazon is made up of Amazonians who have served or are still serving in their respective country’s military forces, military spouses, and all who support them. With over 350 chapters, this program aids veterans during their transition into the Amazon workforce by providing a professional network and ways to organize together for community outreach.



Amazon believes everyone should have the opportunity to learn new skills and build their career at Amazon or elsewhere. That's why as part of their mission of being Earth's Best Employer, they've made a $1.2 billion commitment to investing in the upskilling of their employees with free skills training, tuition support programs, a variety of certifications, and more to help improve the abilities of their employees.



Please REGISTER TODAY and join HOPE as Amazon's amazing team will prepare you to join their mission.

