American Corporate Partners : The Power of a Mentor - Online

Come learn how American Corporate Partner's mentoring program can help you in your career.

American Corporate Partners (ACP) offers a free Mentoring Program which connects post-9/11 veterans and eligible military spouses with corporate professionals for customized mentorships. ACP assists veterans and eligible spouses on their path towards fulfilling, long-term careers, whether job searching or newly employed.



Whether you have recently moved locations, are considering a new career, or starting a business, ACP has Mentors offering their assistance. Our Mentors are corporate volunteers and entrepreneurs with years of experience. ACP can help with career exploration, résumé review, interview preparation, networking, career coaching, and overall professional development.



In 2022, Spouses that used ACP:

found ACP to be valuable to their professional development and career 87% improved their professional confidence

79% identified which career field best suited their skills, interest