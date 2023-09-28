Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum - Columbus, OH
Veterans Day Ceremony
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
The National Veterans Memorial and Museum
300 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us to honor and celebrate the selfless service of millions of Veterans who have defended our freedoms and way of life during our annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
***More information will be announced at a later date.
