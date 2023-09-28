Skip to Content
Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum - Columbus, OH

Veterans Day Ceremony

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum

300 West Broad Street

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Join us to honor and celebrate the selfless service of millions of Veterans who have defended our freedoms and way of life during our annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

***More information will be announced at a later date. 

https://nationalvmm.org/events/veterans-day-ceremony-2/

