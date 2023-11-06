Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Day Ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery - Adel, IA

Veterans Day Ceremony

When:

Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT

Where:

Iowa Veterans Cemetery

34024 Veterans Memorial Drive

Adel, IA

Cost:

Free

The Official State of Iowa Observance at Iowa Veterans Cemetery 

The Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on  November 10th at 8:00 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.  Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, will be the honored guest, and this year’s keynote speaker will be Maj. Sean T. Quinlan, USMC (Ret).

Quinlan is an Iraq War combat Veteran. He is a former JROTC Instructor and Des Moines North High School football coach.  He is a current Osceola High School football coach and a motivational speaker.

 

See more events

Last updated: