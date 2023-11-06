Veterans Day Ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery - Adel, IA

The Official State of Iowa Observance at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

The Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on November 10th at 8:00 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, will be the honored guest, and this year’s keynote speaker will be Maj. Sean T. Quinlan, USMC (Ret).

Quinlan is an Iraq War combat Veteran. He is a former JROTC Instructor and Des Moines North High School football coach. He is a current Osceola High School football coach and a motivational speaker.