Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - San Diego, CA

Miramar National Cemetery Saturday, May 11,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

6:45 AM: Meet at San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. Station 35 4285 Eastgate Mall, La Jolla, CA 92037

7:00 AM : Begin the 2.1-mile walk to Miramar National Cemetery 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122

: Begin the 2.1-mile walk to Miramar National Cemetery 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122 7:45 AM: Gather with the Relay Team for a Community Event at Miramar National Cemetery

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/MiramarNC.pdf