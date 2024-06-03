Veterans Get Outside Day - Newport, RI Military Veterans Advocacy (MVA) will host the Second Annual Veterans Get Outside Day at Ft. Adams, Newport, Rhode Island June 9, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. When: Sun. Jun 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Fort Adams State Park 80 Fort Adams Dr Newport, RI Get directions on Google Maps to Fort Adams State Park Cost: Free





One of MVA’s issues of concern is the Veteran suicide rate. It is no secret that suicide claims far too many people. For military Veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) they are at an even greater risk of depression, unclear thinking, and suicide. Veteran suicides were among those who had not received VA healthcare services in the previous two years. They may not even be aware of the resources available.

Studies have shown that individuals who spend time outdoors in natural settings, whether they are doing sports or other activities, have a better outlook on life. It is hoped that this event will encourage Veterans and others that may be struggling to find an activity or resources that will excite them about spending more time outside and enjoy life. It is hoped that events like Veteran Get Outside Day can help bridge that gap.

Proposed events:

Opening and closing ceremonies

Walk/run sponsored by Run Newport

Resources from VA Providence Medical Center and VA Benefits Regional Office, RI Veteran Services

Speakers and entertainment throughout the day

U.S. Navy Band Northeast Ceremonial and Jack Tar Brass Band

Adaptive sports opportunities

Sailing lessons and excursions with Sail Newport and Sail to Prevail

Free round trolley between the Newport Transportation Center and Ft. Adams

No cost space for government agencies and nonprofits

Vendors and food trucks

Tours of Ft. Adams (Available)

For more information contact: donna.stratford@mvadvocacy.org

