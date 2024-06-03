757 Career Summit: Panel Discussions, Resume Reviews, and Headshots - Virginia Beach, VA Would you like to interview with some of America’s best companies? Here is your chance! Find your next career at this summit. When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: The Brashear Conference Center 1432 Hewitt Drive #Bldg. 3620 Virginia Beach, VA Get directions on Google Maps to The Brashear Conference Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





The 757 Career Summits are MUCH MORE THAN JUST A JOB FAIR.

You will have the chance to interview with recruiters and hiring managers, who hold the power to make employment decisions during the events. Before the networking social and moderated panel discussion, you can research the companies and industries based on your background and preferences.

This is a collaborative effort between the region’s military installations, the Chambers of Commerce and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council as well as the leading, highest engaged national and regional companies looking to fill positions in the Defense Contracting; Maritime; Power and Energy; Cyber/IT; Project Management; Intel, Field Service; Electronics; Maintenance; Manufacturing; Engineering Healthcare; Bio-medical; Semiconductor and Leadership.

10:00 AM-1:00PM (MORNING SESSION)

INDUSTRY PANEL DISCUSSIONS- Ever wanted to know what it truly takes as a Military Spouse, Commissioned Officer or Enlisted to get into the civilian sectors in these highly competitive industries? Come join our moderated panel discussions to learn from those who've done it and those who hire. LIMITED TO 50 PER PANEL DISCUSSION .

LinkedIn headshots available on a first come, first-served basis L﻿IVE RESUME REVIEW/CRITIQUE- Have your resume reviewed by both Resume Professionals and actual Human Resource Professionals to get real time feedback before the Career Fair. Don't miss out. These first come, first served. Slots will go fast.

Event Organized by The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/