VA Providence’s Summer Vetfest and PACT Act Town Hall - Coventry, RI
Our team will be on-site to assist Veterans with enrollment, benefits information, and other essential services.
When:
Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Coventry VFW Post (9404)
29 S Main St
Coventry, RI
Cost:
Free
Join us for a fun and informative evening at the Summer Vetfest! This is a great opportunity for Veterans to connect with essential services and enjoy a vibrant community event.
Event Highlights:
- VA Providence Enrollment Team
- Veteran Benefits Administration
- Providence Vet Center
Don’t miss this chance to get the support you need while enjoying a fantastic summer evening!