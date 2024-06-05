Skip to Content

VA Providence’s Summer Vetfest and PACT Act Town Hall - Coventry, RI

Our team will be on-site to assist Veterans with enrollment, benefits information, and other essential services.

When:

Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

Coventry VFW Post (9404)

29 S Main St

Coventry, RI

Cost:

Free

Join us for a fun and informative evening at the Summer Vetfest! This is a great opportunity for Veterans to connect with essential services and enjoy a vibrant community event.

Event Highlights:

  • VA Providence Enrollment Team
  • Veteran Benefits Administration
  • Providence Vet Center

Don’t miss this chance to get the support you need while enjoying a fantastic summer evening!

