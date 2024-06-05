VA Providence’s Summer Vetfest and PACT Act Town Hall - Coventry, RI Our team will be on-site to assist Veterans with enrollment, benefits information, and other essential services. When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Coventry VFW Post (9404) 29 S Main St Coventry, RI Get directions on Google Maps to Coventry VFW Post (9404) Cost: Free





Join us for a fun and informative evening at the Summer Vetfest! This is a great opportunity for Veterans to connect with essential services and enjoy a vibrant community event.

Event Highlights:

VA Providence Enrollment Team

Veteran Benefits Administration

Providence Vet Center

Don’t miss this chance to get the support you need while enjoying a fantastic summer evening!