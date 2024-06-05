Calling all Veterans and their families! This event is just for you.

When: Sat. Aug 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Monsky Field 79 Middleville Road, Building 200 Northport, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Northport VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VA Northport Medical Center is partnering with Suffolk Police Veterans Association for a Veteran Appreciation Summer BBQ Event on August 17, 2024 from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Northport VA staff will be on hand to share updates on the most recent expansion of the PACT Act and provide information on VA healthcare and benefits, eligibility and enrollment. VBA staff will be on hand to provide claims assistance.

The Northport VA Medical Center Summer BBQ will also feature:

Live music

Food & Drinks

Raffle Prizes

& More!

Come rain or shine, the event will be a blast!