Welcome Home Summer VetFest - Erie, PA Join Erie VA's Welcome Home Summer VetFest Event on Friday, August 23 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the Erie Zoo! When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: Erie Zoo 423 West 38th Street Erie, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Erie Zoo Cost: Free





Veterans and Families: Enjoy a night out at the Erie City Zoo, while also receiving information from VA services; Veteran Service Organization services; benefits and claims; and much more!

There will be informational tables set up at the Zoo to distribute information to Veterans regarding VA and VBA services. Tickets are FREE and will be available Center for Development & Civic Engagement Office at the Erie VA Medical Center and also at the Erie Vets Center starting at the end of July.

For any questions regarding the upcoming event, Veterans can call (814) 860-2454.