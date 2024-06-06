Summer VetFest - Gettysburg, PA Summer VetFest at the Gettysburg Bike Week! (July 11, 2024 - July 14, 2024) When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm ET Where: All Star Sports Complex 2638 Emmitsburg Road Gettysburg, PA Get directions on Google Maps to All Star Sports Complex Cost: Free





Gettysburg Bike Week Schedule (July 11 - 14, 2024): Schedule — Gettysburg Bike Week July 11, 2024: 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. July 12, 2024: 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M .

10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M July 13, 2024: 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 P.M.

10:00 A.M. to 10:45 P.M. July 14, 2024: 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

Join Lebanon VA Medical Center for Summer VetFest at the Gettysburg Bike Week!

Gettysburg Bike Week is Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally, featuring great national music acts, historic riding and hospitality that you can only find in a city with this much history.

Stop by the Lebanon VA table from Thursday, July 11th through Sunday, July 14th to learn more about VA benefits and services.

Please refer to the link above for the Gettysburg Bike Week Daily Event Schedule.

*** All items subject to change without notice ***

Events — Gettysburg Bike Week

For more Information, contact Douglas Etter