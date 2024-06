Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic at Easterseals Community Fair When: Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm ET Where: Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals 1420 Spring St Silver Spring, MD Get directions on Google Maps to Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals Cost: Free





Enjoy an afternoon of fun at Easterseals! Kona Ice, a petting zoo, music, and more will keep the kids smiling. Parents and others can tour Easterseals programs for children, older adults and those with disabilities, and Veterans and military families. No reservations required.