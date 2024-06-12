Federal Resume Writing Workshop - Online

Hosted by RecruitMilitary

When: Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





This live webinar delivers federal resume guidance through actionable tips and feedback. Enhance your resume and connect with a subject matter expert who will help you enhance & tailor your federal resume and answer your questions about resume writing best practices for government employment opportunities.

For Transition Service Members enrolled in TAP, attendance for the Federal Resume class will be applied to your TAP record (for participating installations).

To register for upcoming Advanced Resume or Advanced Employment Workshop webinars: