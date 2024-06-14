MJHS Virtual Vet-to-Vet Café: Overcoming Challenges and Obstacles Facing LGBTQ+ Veterans

When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





https://bit.ly/3wN9msB Questions? Contact Ashton Stewart, MJHS Veteran Liaison

ashstewa@mjhs.org |

Join MJHS as we highlight unique experiences from Veterans who served in the U.S. Military before the “Don't Ask Don't Tell” policy. MJHS is honored to welcome two courageous Veterans who will share their inspiring stories of fortitude, resourcefulness and self-advocacy as they overcame military prejudice.



During this Pride Month program, we’ll also highlight resources available for LGBTQ+ Veterans and their caregivers, plus ways providers can better support them.



Discussion Topics:

- Ways to support LGBTQ+ Veterans and their caregivers

- Information about the Restoration of Honor Act

- Services available for LGBTQ+ Veterans, including at the Veterans Health Administration (VA)

Special Guests:

Petty Officer Second Class La Wanda Mobley, U.S. Navy Veteran

Petty Officer Second Class Louis Miller, U.S. Navy Veteran

SAGEVets Program Coordinator Arnold Lewis, SAGEUSA

Moderated by: Ashton Stewart, MPA, Veteran Liaison and Accredited Veteran Service Officer for MJHS ashstewa@mjhs.org