The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Virtual Patient & Caregiver Summit: Localized Prostate Cancer

Please join us for the first PCF Virtual Patient & Caregiver Summit on Jun 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

When: Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Learn about latest developments in localized prostate cancer treatment, managing side effects, and living well as a survivor.

Urologic oncologist Zachary Klaassen, MD, MSc of Wellstar MCG Health leads conversations with experts in their fields of radiation oncology, urology, bladder health, sexual health, imaging, and more. We are honored to be joined by two survivors who will share their perspectives. After each discussion topic, there will be a Q&A.

Who should attend? Anyone who is facing a new diagnosis of prostate cancer, or is living as a survivor and has questions or concerns about side effects, monitoring, or recurrence. Loved ones and advocates welcomed!

Please send any questions for our speakers in advance to: summit@pcf.org<mailto:summit@pcf.org

This event is supported by a grant from Lantheus