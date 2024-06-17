The US Department of Homeland Security Career Expo - Chantilly, VA Calling all Veterans: Whether you’re looking to advance your career or are ready to enter the workforce, the DHS Career Expo has opportunities that may be right for you! When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Dulles Expo Center 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center Chantilly, VA Get directions on Google Maps to Dulles Expo Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Find Your Future at the US Department of Homeland Security.

DHS is hosting a two-day, in-person Career Expo, June 27 and 28, 2024, at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, VA to fill hundreds of mission critical positions across the Department. This event is free and open to the public. We are always seeking diverse, talented, and highly motivated candidates.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about DHS, meet with recruiters and hiring managers, and apply for career opportunities available in Artificial Intelligence, Business Operations/Mission Support, Cybersecurity, Emergency Management, Immigration Services, Information Technology, Law Enforcement, and more.

Come with a resume and leave with a tentative job offer. Eligible candidates may be interviewed and receive tentative on-the-spot job offers

Check out the 2-day event schedule and register today: DHS Career Expo (June 27 - 28) Tickets, Chantilly | Eventbrite

For more information: Expo | Homeland Security (dhs.gov)