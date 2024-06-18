Online: MVG (Military and Veteran Gaming) VA VR Pain Management Q&A

MVG VA Outreach Rec Therapy

When: Wed. Jun 19, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA is joining MVG, a Veteran Charity based around online gaming and camaraderie whose motto is "Healing through gaming," for an online question and answer session on VA for benefits and healthcare questions with a focus on VR Pain Management. The event will be held on MVG's Discord, and open to all who have questions or want to listen. Discord is a free and popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. Join the MVG Discord at:

https://discord.gg/military

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access MVG Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within MVG. The rooms you are looking to join are under the "Read Me" drop down. Join the "Meeting PTT" channel for the Q&A.