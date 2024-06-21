Veteran Pig Roast- Methuen, MA Free Food, Healthcare Enrollment, PACT Act, VA Eligibility, Women, Community Partners When: Sun. Jun 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Forest Lake 12-30 Ridgewood Lane Methuen, MA Get directions on Google Maps to Forest Lake Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Please sign up with your name, quantity in your group, phone number, email address (optional) and address. Family members welcome! Thank you!

Join us at Forest Lake on Sunday, June 23, from 11 am to 3 pm, rain or shine.

This will be a joint event with the Bedford VA, and they will have various booths with information on VA benefits. We will also have activities for kids, including a bouncy house, so remember to bring your children and grandchildren.

Free to Veterans and their families to honor your service and contribution. Bring the kids, a lawn chair, and a beverage. This is a joint event with the Methuen Veterans' Office and Methuen Fire Department. Come for the food and camaraderie and get your Toxic Exposure Screening completed, enroll in VA healthcare, and learn about the many programs and services available.

Don't miss this opportunity and register today!

Directions to Forest Lake: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4BA9AF2CA6FCC16-veteran#/

