Heroes Connect: Career Fair - Fort Riley, KS Military to Manufacturing Engagement When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Fort Riley Community Center 446 Seitz Drive Fort Riley, KS Cost: Free Registration: Required





We invite you to join The Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program at Fort Riley for a career fair focused on connecting members of the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring!

Heroes MAKE America supports manufacturers and our nation’s military community by creating opportunities to connect. Through Heroes MAKE America, manufacturers recruit, hire, and retain a diverse military workforce while showcasing rewarding industry careers!

From Production, Maintenance, Operations, Logistics, HR, IT, Accounting, Marketing, and more these companies are seeking individuals with exceptional qualities, skills, and experience that the military community naturally possess.

https://themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/military-to-manufacturing-fort-riley-career-fair/

Contact: rwolford@nam.org

